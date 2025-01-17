Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, ADB discuss new partnership framework program for 2025-2029 (PHOTO)

Finance Materials 17 January 2025 11:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, ADB discuss new partnership framework program for 2025-2029 (PHOTO)
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed a new Partnership Framework Program for 2025-2029, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Aliyar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the ADB Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal.

The New Partnership Framework Program on Azerbaijan for 2025-2029 was presented during the meeting. The meeting expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's successful cooperation with ADB and exchanged views on the prospects of deepening this partnership.

For more details on the Partnership Framework Program, we suggest you read our interview.

