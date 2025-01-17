Israel, Hamas, US and Qatar officially sign Gaza ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. On the evening of January 16, representatives of Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas, the United States and Qatar officially signed an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, sources says, Trend reports.

According to information, the signing of the document took place in Doha.

The agreement was reportedly negotiated by US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Stephen Witkoff, the White House National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, as well as mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

On the American side, the agreement was signed by Brett McGurk.