Political relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia can serve as example for all neighbors - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Our peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship, good-neighborliness, and brotherhood for centuries. These traditions continue to thrive today, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports.

“Today, Georgia-Azerbaijan relations are progressing successfully in all areas. I believe that our political relations can serve as an example for all our neighbors,” the head of state emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the positive outcomes in the economic sector.