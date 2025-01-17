Azerbaijan's Baku Metro holds discussions with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Vusal Aslanov met with Chief Investment Officer of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Konstantin Limitovskiy, Trend reports.

At the meeting, detailed information was presented about the prospects of Baku Metro development till 2030, the construction of 10 new stations, as well as other projects and their importance.

Moreover, it was noted that the development of the metro is one of the priority tasks.

The special topic of discussion was the metro development plan in the aspect of the Baku Mobility Plan.

Meanwhile, a thorough exchange of views was held on the participation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in financing initiatives and projects related to the development of Baku Metro.

The parties agreed on the prospects of cooperation and forthcoming meetings.

