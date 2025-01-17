Kapital Bank at the 30th Jubilee Euromoney Central and Eastern Europe Forum

As in previous years, Kapital Bank participated in the 30th Euromoney Central and Eastern Europe Forum held in Vienna. This prestigious event serves as a platform for discussing the region's key economic and financial issues, bringing together over 2,000 leaders in financial markets, government representatives, investors, and international organizations to exchange ideas and insights.

Kapital Bank was represented at the forum by Farid Aliyev, Director of the Treasury Department, and Anar Bayramli, Head of the Financial Institutions Department. It should be noted that the bank’s main priority is to provide its customers with better quality service by constantly following the dynamic development process and international experience. With this goal in mind, Kapital Bank’s representatives met with officials from leading European and Eastern European banks to discuss emerging trends in international financial markets.

The Euromoney Central and Eastern Europe Forum provides a unique opportunity for key players in the region to analyze challenges and opportunities, contributing to the creation of policies that foster stability and development. Discussions at the event focused on the challenges and opportunities faced by central banks in today’s economic environment, evaluating the effectiveness of monetary policies in addressing inflation, and the implementation of digital currencies.

Additionally, the forum adressed topics such as economic resilience, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, the digitalization of the financial sector, the challenges of sustainable financing, and the future of Europe’s economy in the context of European Union integration.

