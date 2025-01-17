Comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia stands crucial for Iran – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia will significantly enhance bilateral ties, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with Russia across all sectors. The agreement, set to be signed between the two countries, will cover areas such as culture, economy, and humanitarian exchanges.

"I am confident that this will help the development of our bilateral relations and provide a solid foundation for further progress in the future. This is crucial not only in the context of our region and international relations but also in terms of bilateral cooperation and expanding trade. We are truly pleased with this development. Several agreements reached between Moscow and Tehran were revisited, and we have worked to resolve any minor issues or delays. I am optimistic that our ministers and experts will finalize discussions on these matters today. Our relationship with the Russian Federation is strategic, significant, and comprehensive," he said.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia today (January 17).