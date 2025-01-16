Azerbaijan reveals expected outcomes of digitalization in public and private sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The expected results of the digitalization of Azerbaijan’s public and private sectors have been outlined by the country’s relevant bodies, Trend reports.

These developments are reflected in the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The concept envisions the digitalization of both the public and private sectors, with a transition to a digital society that ensures the necessary information and cybersecurity for digital progress. It also aims to develop digital skills, leading to the following outcomes:

- Transition of public services from fully electronic formats to data-driven digital formats, the implementation of pilot projects using artificial intelligence (AI), and the introduction of paperless documentation among government institutions (G2G, G2B, G2C, G2E).

- Optimization of costs for ICT infrastructure development and an increase in private sector investments in this field.

- Application of cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance decision-making speed and efficiency through big data and AI, as well as the proactive delivery of services via the Internet of Things (IoT).

- Expansion and acceleration of digital technologies in "smart cities" and "smart villages," improving citizens' quality of life using smart devices.

- Development of forecasting scenarios and ensuring security in operations and data through blockchain technology.

- Creation of key performance indicators (KPIs) for monitoring and assessing the digital development of public institutions, diagnosing digitalization progress, and planning accelerated digitalization scenarios.

- Enhancement of government institutions' technological preparedness, the use of licensed software, and the establishment of uniform standards for information and cybersecurity.

- Improvement in the country’s position in international rankings related to digital development.

- Support for the innovation ecosystem through venture funding, the development of scientific and educational institutions, and support for local ICT companies and startups in creating digital solutions.

- Creation of new jobs, growth of local expertise, and expansion of its export potential, boosting the country's technological export capabilities.

- Encouragement of digitalization in business, especially in priority areas, and raising awareness of cybersecurity.

- Enhancement of the "Open Data" portal in line with international practices, expansion of e-signature use, and the introduction of new services for the private sector using open application programming interfaces (Open API).

- Increased digital skills and cybersecurity awareness nationwide in line with ICT trends.

- Encouragement of business involvement in ICT education at all levels, adapting educational programs to modern demands, and increasing government orders for ICT-related positions.

- Streamlining the process of hiring ICT specialists in the public sector, while boosting the impact of remote education and jobs on the socio-economic development of regions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel