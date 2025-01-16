Uzbekistan to establish new export-oriented economic zone in Namangan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan will establish a new export-oriented economic zone in Namangan, focusing on the textile industry, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a videoconference chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on key investment issues.

This decision comes as part of Uzbekistan’s strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and expand exports.

Moreover, the new zone will specialize in the production of high-quality textile goods, incorporating foreign brands and targeting international markets. This approach has proven successful in foreign markets, and it is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region.

The establishment of this zone marks a major step in the country’s efforts to transform its free economic zones into hubs for export-driven industries. Authorities have instructed economic leaders to review the current system and submit proposals for further specialization toward exports.

The Namangan economic zone is expected to attract investments, create jobs, and contribute to Uzbekistan’s overall economic growth, particularly in the textile sector.