Study payments made easier with the Yelo App!

Yelo Bank continues to enhance its digital services to make everyday financial tasks more convenient and faster for its customers. Now, with the Yelo App, you can pay study fees for the country’s leading educational institutions in just a few clicks, without the need to visit a physical location.



Educational institutions available for payment via Yelo App:



• ADA University

• ADA School

• European Azerbaijan School

• ATL Academy

• Azerbaijan British College

• Baku Oxford School

• Dunya School

• Kaspi Lyceum

• Hedef High School

• National Aviation Academy

• 21st Century Learning Center



How to use it?



• Open the "Payment" menu in the Yelo App.

• Navigate to the "Education and Testing" section.

• Enter the details required by the educational institution (e.g., Student ID, parent’s FIN code, etc.).



With just a few clicks, your tuition payment is completed, saving you time and effort. Instead of waiting in queues, you can spend your valuable time with your loved ones or focus on what matters most to you.



The Yelo App not only simplifies tuition payments but also enables you to perform a wide range of banking operations, including ordering cards and loans, making domestic and international transfers, obtaining certificates for embassies and much more. Yelo Bank is committed to providing its customers with a more innovative and user-friendly experience by expanding its digital services.



Download the Yelo App today and experience seamless banking at your fingertips: bit.ly/ylmbltb. Learn more about tuition payments here: bit.ly/tehsil-odenisleri



