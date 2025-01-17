Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
The delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority will visit Germany

Economy Materials 17 January 2025 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AFEZ

On January 20-23, the delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA) led by the Chairman of the Board, Valeh Alasgarov, will hold high-level meetings and participate in key economic events in Germany to foster bilateral cooperation, strengthen economic ties, and explore new investment opportunities across various sectors.

On January 20-21, the delegation will meet senior officials from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and participate in the German-Azerbaijani Economic Forum in Munich, where attendees will be thoroughly informed about the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

On January 22-23, in Mainz, the delegation of AFEZA will attend the Annual Reception of Economy 2025 and the event "Azerbaijan: Hub of the Future - Strategic Opportunities for German Companies," highlighting Azerbaijan's strategic projects, its role as a regional logistics hub, and significant economic developments aimed at attracting foreign investment.

