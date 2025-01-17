Chinese Dongfang Electronics Corporation delegates visit Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, January 17. Representatives of Dongfang Electronics Corporation of the People's Republic of China visited Shusha city to review the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out by Azerishig OJSC in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, a delegation of nine persons took part in the trip, which included Deputy General Director of the corporation Shudong Cao, Director of Central Asia Branch Wei Liu, Advisor to General Manager Dmitry Zharovsky, and other officials, as well as representatives of “Azerishig” OJSC.

The guests at the Shusha Digital Grid Control Center received comprehensive information regarding the reconstruction efforts, which were completed in a brief timeframe due to the backing of the Azerbaijani government. During the visit, the parties shared their experiences in constructing electric power facilities in accordance with contemporary standards and explored new avenues for collaboration.

Then the guests reviewed the urban landscape of Shusha.

Dongfang Electronics Corporation is a world-renowned Chinese power company operating in more than 50 countries. The company has a complete industrial chain and solutions for power distribution and transmission systems and has extensive experience in the reconstruction and construction of “smart grids”, the development and implementation of electrical SCADA systems, the development of “green” energy, and the construction of “green” energy facilities.

In parallel, Azerishig OJSC held negotiations on the expansion of interconnection and cooperation with the Chinese company Dongfang Electronics within the framework of the COP29 event held in Baku. As part of ongoing cooperation, on December 5, 2024, the management of Azerishig OJSC held a meeting to obtain information about innovative technologies, products, and international projects of Dongfang Electronics, located in the Chinese city of Yantai.

Dongfang Electronics, with its extensive experience in building and managing smart grid systems, has implemented successful projects in many countries. In addition, Dongfang Electronics, which has extensive experience in building and managing smart grid systems, has implemented successful projects in this area in many countries. In addition, the company specializes in the production of solar panels, energy storage systems, and SCADA-based control tools. The application of these systems allows for energy consumption savings. For instance, the projects of an energy depot in Ukraine and solar panels with a capacity of 22 megawatts in Shandong province have been successfully realized.

In the course of the visit, there was familiarization with the production facilities of Dongfang Electronics. Dongfang Electronics demonstrated transformers with triangular amorphous cores, high-precision meters, and camera-equipped meter boxes. Smart meters attracted special attention because they are equipped with modern communication protocols (RS, GPRS, PLC) and offer the function of gas, water, and electricity meters simultaneously.

Dongfang Electronics Corporation management visited Baku as a continuation of cooperation.

The delegation, consisting of Shudong Cao, deputy general director of the corporation, Liu Wei, director of the Central Asian branch, Dmitry Zharovsky, advisor to the general manager, and other officials, met with the management of Azerishig OJSC during the visit, covering the dates from January 13 through January 19. The parties aim to exchange innovations and experiences through this cooperation.

The visit of the Dongfang Electronics Corporation delegation to Azerbaijan will be completed on January 19.

