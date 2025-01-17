Iran's central bank advances financial and banking ties with Russia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The number of steps taken by the Central Bank of Iran has led to the development of banking and financial relations between Iran and Russia, former chairman of Iran's Trade Development Organization Alireza Peymanpak told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, last year, due to the efforts of the Iranian Central Bank, accounts were opened in Russian banks VTB and Sberbank for Iranian commercial banks, and a letter of credit was opened between Iran and some Russian banks. This has contributed to the development of banking and financial relations between Iran and Russia.

Peymanpak noted that Iranian businessmen can now easily conduct trade operations with Russia.

''The created opportunities have made it easier for Iranian exporters to return the funds received from exporting products from Russia back to the country. Also, these funds are used to provide necessary products from Russia.

Naturally, soon, the strengthening of financial and banking relations will lead to a significant increase in trade between the two countries, '' he added.

As to trade turnover between the two nations, it amounted to 3.5 million tons worth $1.9 billion during nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 2024). Iran exported 1.95 million tons of products worth $803 million to Russia and imported 1.49 million tons of products worth $1.1 billion from Russia during the nine months.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia today (January 17). During the visit, a document on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be signed.

