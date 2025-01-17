EBRD accelerates Baltic green transition with record-high funding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) set a new investment record in the Baltic states, committing 540 million euros in 2024, Trend reports.

This surpasses previous highs of 358 million euros in 2022 and 323 million euros in 2023, with a remarkable 95% of the funding supporting green projects.

Estonia and Lithuania led the way with record investments of 244 million euros and 233 million euros, respectively, focused on renewable energy and sustainability initiatives. In Latvia, the EBRD invested 63 million euros across 10 projects.

Key highlights include:

Estonia : 100 million euro loan to Enefit Green for the Sopi-Tootsi wind park (255 MW).

: 100 million euro loan to Enefit Green for the Sopi-Tootsi wind park (255 MW). Lithuania : 100 million euro equity investment in Green Genius’s regional expansion and 40 million euros to Vilnius Public Transport for electric buses.

: 100 million euro equity investment in Green Genius’s regional expansion and 40 million euros to Vilnius Public Transport for electric buses. Regional: 20 million euros commitment to the EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund, supporting local capital markets.

Tomas Kairys, Head of the Baltic States at the EBRD, praised the record results, emphasizing the Bank’s role as a climate financier and its commitment to helping the region transition to carbon neutrality.

Since its inception, the EBRD has invested nearly 4.14 billion euros in 379 projects across the Baltic region, driving sustainable development and economic resilience.