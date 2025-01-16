Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss cooperation in number of areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. On January 15-16, a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev visited Ethiopia to expand bilateral cooperation between the countries in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Yalcin Rafiyev met with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Alem Tsehai Paulos, Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe, Minister of Agriculture Girme Amente, as well as with the heads of the Ethiopian Investment Commission and the Ethiopian Investment Holding Company. Yalcin Rafiyev got acquainted with industrial parks and infrastructure projects in the country.

During the meetings, it was emphasized that the discussions held during the meeting between Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders’ Summit in Baku opened a new page in the development of cooperation between the two countries and defined a roadmap

Specific areas of cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education and other areas were also discussed, and there was made a decision to create a legal and contractual framework and working groups in the relevant areas. Satisfaction was expressed that Ethiopia has established citizen service centers based on the concept of the ASAN Service, which is a successful project of Azerbaijan in this area. It was noted that intensive work is continuing in this direction.

The third meeting of the political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries was also held during the visit. The political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev from the Azerbaijani side and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga from the Ethiopian side. During the political consultations, bilateral political and economic issues were discussed, as well as cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations.

The delegation included representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Investment Holding and SOCAR.