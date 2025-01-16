Azerbaijan, Latvia sign memorandum on tax information exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia on exchange of information and assistance in the recovery of tax claims, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During our meeting with Edgars Skuja, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, we discussed ways to strengthen economic relations between our two countries.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia on exchange of information and assistance in the recovery of tax claims.

The implementation of this memorandum will stimulate effective cooperation and information sharing between the tax authorities of Azerbaijan and Latvia,” the publication reads.

To note, Azerbaijan acknowledged Latvia's independence on August 30, 1991. Latvia recognized Azerbaijan's independence on January 8, 1992. Azerbaijan and Latvia established diplomatic relations on January 11, 1994. Azerbaijan and Latvia enjoy excellent relations in all fields. The two countries maintain political interaction through high-level reciprocal visits.

