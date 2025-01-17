Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs inspect construction site for new Georgian Embassy building

Politics Materials 17 January 2025 14:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze have conducted an inspection of the land designated in Baku for the development of a new building for the Georgian Embassy, Trend reports.

A land plot was allocated through a decree from the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in 2023, following a directive from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The property is situated in the Yasamal district of Baku.

