Azerbaijan, CICA brainstorm transport, ICT collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) discussed collaboration in the fields of transport and ICT, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting also addressed upcoming work in transportation and ICT under the country's chairmanship of the organization.

Additionally, the parties held an exchange of views on cooperation related to the organization of relevant events and the implementation of projects.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an intergovernmental forum aimed at fostering collaboration to promote peace, security, and stability in Asia. This forum acknowledges the intrinsic connection between peace, security, and stability in Asia and globally. The central concept of the forum emphasizes the primacy of the indivisibility of security, collaborative initiatives, and mutually advantageous interactions between small and major states.

