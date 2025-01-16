Uzbekistan to create Emergency Task Force to work closely with financial institutions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan decided to create a dedicated Emergency Task Force led by the Prime Minister to work closely with financial bodies, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a videoconference chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on key investment issues.

Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth $5.2 billion, funded by international financial institutions. The newly formed task force will focus on each project in detail, carrying out specific tasks and holding weekly discussions to monitor progress and ensure timely implementation.

Among the projects, plans are in place to work on $1.1 billion in projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and $1 billion with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) this year.

The authorities have been instructed to work closely with these two major international banks, visiting various regions and increasing the number of projects that can be implemented without state guarantees for entrepreneurs. For each project, dedicated officials will be assigned to oversee the execution, and support will be provided to entrepreneurs in attracting necessary funding.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan envisions increasing its gross domestic product to $120 billion in 2025.

The nation has also set its sights on cranking up exports to a whopping $30 billion and ramping up investments to more than $42 billion. Furthermore, the aim is to whip up 5 million new jobs and pull 1.5 million people out of the poverty pit.