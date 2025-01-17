Iran likely to hold talks with Russia over its nuclear program - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The meeting of Iranian and Russian presidents may discuss the latest processes related to the Iranian nuclear program, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, relations between Iran and Russia are multilateral and the nuclear program is one of such issues.

Baghaei noted that Iran, as a member of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, is trying to mitigate the negative effects of sanctions imposed by Western countries with the help of these two organizations.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 over Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

The first round of the dialog between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The next round of this dialog was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva. The Geneva Talks discuss regional and international issues, bilateral issues as well as nuclear issues with the three European countries (UK, Franc,e, and Germany).

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.