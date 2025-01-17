Joint mega-projects between Azerbaijan, Georgia highlight successful regional co-op - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The joint mega-projects between Azerbaijan and Georgia serve as a model of successful regional cooperation and contribute to the transformation of the South Caucasus, said Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, at the opening of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Asadov emphasized that these projects have significantly altered the energy and transport landscape of the region.

"Particularly noteworthy is the Southern Corridor. Our countries play a vital role in implementing this strategic project. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues to supply gas to the Georgian market. Cooperation in the oil sector is also thriving. Last year, about thirty million tons of oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The issue of collaboration with the terminal in Kulevi and the nearby oil refinery is also relevant. A contract has already been signed, and raw oil and oil products will soon be transported from the Kulevi terminal," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are jointly building a green energy bridge to Europe.

"The project to lay an electric cable across the bottom of the Black Sea is being implemented in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This project is a key factor in Europe's energy security," he added.