Armenia’s negative response to Russian journalists’ Zangezur Corridor statements sparks confusion - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The negative reaction of Armenia to statements made by Russian journalists regarding the Zangezur Corridor is puzzling, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during today's weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We have always heard from Yerevan that Armenia is committed to freedom of speech, so the reaction in Yerevan is puzzling. The official position of Russia is well known to Yerevan: Russia consistently speaks about the unblocking of all transport and economic links based on trilateral agreements. This position has been clearly outlined," she also said.

Previously, General Director of the Rossiya Segodnya agency, TV presenter Dmitry Kiselev, called the Zangezur Corridor “vitally important” for Baku and noted that Yerevan is ignoring Azerbaijan’s demand to open the corridor.

In this regard, the Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergei Kopyrkin, was summoned to the country's foreign ministry and given a note of protest.

