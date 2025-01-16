Uzbekistan's mining and metallurgical complexes set to issue eurobonds in 2025

TASHNKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan's mining and metallurgical complexes are preparing to issue eurobonds in 2025, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a videoconference chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on key investment issues.

The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) is planning to issue eurobonds worth $1 billion, aimed at financing its significant expansion projects. Similarly, the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex will issue eurobonds valued at $500 million, strengthening its capacity within the mining sector.

In addition, the Navoiyuran and Uzmetkombinat companies are set to release eurobonds, each targeting $300 million. These issuances are expected to help the companies fund essential projects, improving their global competitiveness and further expanding Uzbekistan’s industrial base.

Uzbekistan is also focusing on attracting $700 million from external markets through international ratings for its aviation and infrastructure sectors, including Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company completed the settlement of its inaugural $1 billion dual-tranche Eurobond offering, which garnered significant attention from global investors.

The offering, consisting of $500 million in 4-year notes at a yield of 6.70 percent and $500 million in 7-year notes at a yield of 6.95 percent, attracted an impressive order book of $5.5 billion—more than 5.5 times oversubscribed. This marks the largest order book for any issuer from Uzbekistan since the sovereign debut in 2019.