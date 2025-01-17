Kazakhstan diving into hydrogen transport technology

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. In Atyrau, Kazakhstan, a one-of-a-kind laboratory has popped up at "KazMunayGas Engineering," where they’re rolling up their sleeves to dive into the nitty-gritty of safe hydrogen storage and transportation technologies, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

"The first samples of titanium-based alloys, which allow the safe storage and transportation of hydrogen, have already been obtained. The successful implementation of this project will provide KMG with the technology for transporting low-carbon hydrogen both for the domestic market and for export," the company stated.

The company also emphasized that to enhance research efficiency, the laboratory collaborates with leading domestic and international scientific organizations, including Nazarbayev University, the Vinca Institute of Nuclear Sciences (Serbia), the INPEX Research Center (Japan), and the Scientific Research Center "Kurchatov Institute."

To note, metal hydrides are a class of compounds formed by the interaction of metals with hydrogen. They exhibit a high capacity for hydrogen absorption and retention, positioning them as a prime candidate for advanced energy storage methodologies. They are extensively leveraged across multiple sectors.