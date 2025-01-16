Azerbaijan highlights its digital development concept goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The “concept of digital development in Azerbaijan” approved by the presidential decree focuses on improving public administration, accelerating economic development and improving the quality of life of citizens through the introduction of digital technologies, a source in the country's Innovation and Digital Development Agency told Trend.

According to the source, the concept offers solutions that take into account the interests of citizens, businesses, and the state.

Specifically, it envisions ensuring the accessibility and personalization of public services based on life events, as well as providing proactive services to improve citizens' well-being.

Minimizing the role of human involvement will ensure a more efficient and comfortable citizen service experience.

For businesses, the concept proposes ensuring access to ICT resources, developing business processes with the help of digital technologies, improving ICT infrastructure, strengthening the business and startup ecosystem, and supporting the innovative ecosystem and startups.

The government’s focus is on creating digital architecture in the country, developing platforms for digital services and solutions in various sectors, digitizing internal management processes, enhancing transparency, effectively utilizing resources, and supporting economic growth.

This approach aims to create a sustainable digital ecosystem that benefits all layers of society.

The concept focuses on the widespread adoption of digital technologies and the promotion of innovation.

It includes steps to become a digital society and build up the human capital needed for digital growth. For example, it includes making people more digitally literate and aware of cyber threats, training experts in modern ICT fields, setting up training programs, and improving human resources by working together with the public and private sectors.

The concept also addresses the implementation of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence solutions for digitizing processes and services, as well as ensuring data security.

The concept will be a crucial step toward transforming Azerbaijan into a digital hub for the region and will significantly support the country’s development priorities.

