EBRD reaffirms Kazakhstan’s position as key economic partner in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirms Kazakhstan's role as a key partner in Central Asia and expresses its readiness to continue supporting strategic projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s economy, said the Director of the Austrian group of the EBRD Elizabeth Witztum at a meeting with the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev, Trend reports.

The meeting addressed general priorities for cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and the EBRD, as well as Kazakhstan’s participation in the EBRD Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 13-15, 2025, in London, UK. Special attention was given to organizing an Investment Session for Kazakhstan.

Madi Takiyev emphasized the importance of cooperation with the EBRD, positively assessing the Bank’s contribution to investment attraction initiatives and infrastructure modernization in the country.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and highlighted the significant potential for implementing joint projects aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness and economic growth.

Also participating in the meeting were the EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, Hussein Ozhan, and the Deputy Head for Kazakhstan, Askar Namazbaev.

Kazakhstan joined the EBRD in 1992. In 2022, the EBRD marked the 30th anniversary of its cooperation with Kazakhstan. The new country strategy for Kazakhstan for 2022-2027 was approved by the Board of Directors on June 22, 2022, and focuses on three main areas: enhancing the competitiveness and connectivity of the private sector; supporting Kazakhstan’s transition to green development, carbon neutrality, and climate resilience; and promoting economic integration and gender equality through private sector involvement.