Croatian PPD remains open to exploring further opportunities with SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Croatian Prvo Plinarsko Društvo (PPD) remains open to exploring further opportunities with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, a source in PPD told Trend.

PPD is the largest Croatian importer of natural gas, supplying customers in Croatia. It also facilitates Azerbaijani gas supplies to Croatia starting from September last year.

"While we cannot disclose the specific volumes defined in the contract with SOCAR or delivered to date, we can confirm that this partnership has significantly strengthened our supply portfolio, particularly for the ongoing heating season," said the source.

The source pointed out that this collaboration aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to diversify natural gas sources and ensure energy security for its customers in Croatia.

"In this context, PPD remains open to exploring further opportunities with SOCAR and other reliable partners to enhance the diversity and reliability of our energy supply. However, the volumes and future duration of this collaboration will depend on market conditions and the needs of our current and future customers," noted the source.

SOCAR began supplying natural gas to Croatia on September 1, 2024. The supply is facilitated by PPD and MET Group.

Azerbaijan delivers natural gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor. The current capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of this corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters per year, with the potential for expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.

