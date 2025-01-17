Azerbaijan, Georgia sign bunch of documents to boost bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze have signed a protocol of the 10th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia on consular cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia on cooperation in the field of maritime transport, and a Protocol of Intent between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

The mentioned meeting has been held under the chairmanship of the countries' prime ministers.

