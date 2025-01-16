Georgia advocates for peace in region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Georgia advocates for peace in the region, said Maka Bochorishvili, Georgian Foreign Minister, at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Bochorishvili emphasized Georgia’s candidacy for European Union (EU) membership and the steps the country must take to achieve this goal.

The minister also highlighted the importance of strategic partnership for Georgia.

“Today, I am in Azerbaijan, and from the moment I took office, our connections with neighboring countries have begun here. Georgia is a supporter of peace in the region. If necessary, we will fully utilize our potential to ensure continued security and cooperation in the region," she added.