Azerbaijan, Georgia always maintain friendly relations, mutual support, respect - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan and Georgia have always maintained friendly relations, mutual support, and respect, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

Bayramov emphasized that the results of these relations manifest in the present context.

"We are witnessing the most dynamic phase of relations between our countries. Tomorrow, the prime minister of Georgia will visit Azerbaijan, and a series of meetings will take place during the visit," the minister noted.

He also noted that the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia maintain constant contact, with political consultations held annually between the two ministries.

"Azerbaijan is one of the main investors in Georgia. The trade turnover between our two countries is approaching one billion, and I believe we'll soon see even larger figures," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel