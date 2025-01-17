Masdar develop renewable energy infrastructure in Philippines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, has signed agreements with the Philippines government to develop up to 1 GW of renewable energy projects by 2030, Trend reports.

This marks Masdar’s official entry into the Philippines and reinforces its growing presence in Southeast Asia.

The agreements, signed with the Department of Energy and the Board of Investments, focus on developing solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems to support the Philippines’ Energy Transition Program. This initiative aims to achieve 35% renewable energy in power generation by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The signing ceremony was attended by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Philippines Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla. Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the partnership as a milestone in UAE-Philippines relations, emphasizing its potential to drive job creation, economic growth, and global renewable energy expansion.

Secretary Lotilla praised Masdar’s expertise in delivering large-scale renewable projects, calling the collaboration a pivotal step in advancing the Philippines’ clean energy goals. The partnership also aligns with the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to enhance energy security and foster sustainable development.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi welcomed the agreement as part of Masdar’s commitment to achieving 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He expressed confidence in leveraging the company’s global experience to support the Philippines in meeting its ambitious energy transition targets.

This partnership builds on Masdar’s track record in Southeast Asia, including the region’s largest floating solar facility in Indonesia and geothermal investments in Indonesia and Malaysia. Since its founding in 2006, Masdar has been a driving force behind the UAE’s global leadership in sustainability and climate action.