Iran-Russia cooperation holds key to reducing sanctions' impact - Masoud Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The cooperation between Iran and Russia can neutralize sanctions and adventures of Western countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutsin on January 17, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has a serious intention to develop relations with Russia.

He noted that relations between Iran and Russia have different directions, and the two countries are interested in developing cooperation in all directions.

“A meeting between the Caspian littoral states is planned. It is expected that discussions on the development of relations will continue during this meeting and on its margins,” he added.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutin also stated at the meeting that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad should be accelerated. It is expected that the various stages of work related to this project will be carried out in due time.

Mishutin asserted that Russia is ready to export gas to Iran. Negotiations have been held with Iran's oil minister in this direction.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia today (January 17). During the visit, a document on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be signed.