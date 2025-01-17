Strategic agreement between Moscow, Tehran covers all areas of cooperation - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The strategic agreement between Russia’s Moscow and Iran’s Tehran is designed to enhance cooperation across all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Moscow, Trend reports.

“We have been working on this agreement for a long time. I am very pleased that this work is now complete. This is important because it will allow us to give additional momentum to almost all directions of our cooperation,” Putin said.

The Russian president emphasized that the agreement also focuses on developing trade and economic relations. “

"In my opinion, the tempo we have established is quite acceptable,” he added.

Putin also highlighted that in the first ten months of the previous year, trade turnover between Iran and Russia grew by 15.5 percent, describing it as a positive indicator.

“We persist in the advancement of our significant initiatives, including those related to nuclear energy. There are additional prospective projects in this region. Additionally, there are promising prospects in the logistics sector,” Putin noted.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia today (January 17). The signing of a document regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations will occur during the visit.

