NEQSOL Holding digitalizes risk management and compliance functions (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies, has signed a landmark agreement with Swiss GRC to digitalize its comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) business functions.

This partnership follows a highly competitive and extensive evaluation, where Swiss GRC's offerings and platform capabilities secured this partnership, standing out among prominent market players.

As part of the initial implementation, NEQSOL Holding will deploy Swiss GRC modules for its already developed frameworks, such as Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance, HSE, Internal Controls, Incident Management, and several others.

This move is a natural progression for NEQSOL Holding and its subsidiaries – Azerconnect Group, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, and Norm – as they strive to enhance their business processes and support continued growth.

Speaking about the partnership, Imran Ahmadzada, CFO of NEQSOL Holding and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan, said: “This is an important move for the Holding since, as a pioneer in Risk Management, Governance, and Compliance, our maturity level requires the implementation of advanced digital tools. We believe that this partnership with Swiss GRC will help us fully digitalize those systems in all group companies of NEQSOL Holding.”

Samir Karimov, Head of Risk Management at NEQSOL Holding, explained: “Implementing Swiss GRC will give us a reliable framework to oversee and control risks across all our various business sectors. The Swiss GRC platform will help us make our processes more efficient, increase transparency, and better handle risks throughout our business.”

Besfort Kuqi, CEO of Swiss GRC, emphasized the significance of this milestone: "We are honored to welcome NEQSOL Holding as one of our major multinational clients. The rigorous evaluation process reflects the strength of our platform and services, and we look forward to supporting NEQSOL Holding’s ambitious GRC initiatives. This is a major statement for Swiss GRC as we continue to expand globally."

Rajeev Dutt, General Manager MEA & APAC at Swiss GRC, highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration: "Partnering with a group like NEQSOL Holding is a testament to the versatility and scalability of the GRC Toolbox. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to navigate various regulatory environments effectively."

Swiss GRC’s platform empowers NEQSOL Holding to proactively manage risks, enhance accountability, and strengthen operational resilience across the entire group. The use of custom-built modules highlights Swiss GRC’s ability to adapt their solutions to the specific needs of diverse organizations.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries. NEQSOL Holding’s commitment to governance, risk management, and compliance is part of its strategy to ensure sustainable and responsible business practices. For more information, visit: www.neqsolholding.com.

About Swiss GRC

Swiss GRC, headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, is a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions. Its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, offers a unified platform for managing risks, ensuring compliance, and fostering resilience across organizations. With its commitment to "Global Reach, Local Excellence," Swiss GRC has expanded its presence globally. The company is known for its focus on innovation, integrating AI and advanced analytics into its solutions to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving GRC landscape. For more information, visit: www.swissgrc.com.