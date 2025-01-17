Azerbaijan highly values Georgia's contribution to fight global climate change - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan highly appreciates Georgia's contribution to the fight against global climate change, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the opening of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“You visited Azerbaijan twice last year. I remember well the meetings with you in March as well as in November within the framework of COP29. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your active participation in COP29. We highly appreciate Georgia's contribution to the fight against climate change at the global level. Today we are holding the 10th anniversary meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. I am confident that our discussions, decisions to be taken, protocols, and bilateral documents will contribute to further development of relations between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani Prime Minister emphasized.

According to Ali Asadov, during the visit of Irakli Kobakhidze, it is also planned to visit the land plot allocated for the new building of the Georgian Embassy.

“This land plot was allocated by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. It is located in the center of Baku, in one of the most beautiful spots of the city,” Asadov added.

To note, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on January 17 on a working visit.

