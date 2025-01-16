Azerbaijan, Maldives explore green energy cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan and the Maldives have discussed potential collaboration in the field of green energy, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The talks took place as part of a meeting with representatives from the Maldives Investment Agency (Invest Maldives).

The discussions focused on exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Maldives, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives.

AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev highlighted the prospects for collaboration in sectors such as real estate, green energy, tourism, and transportation.

In turn, Invest Maldives CEO Nuha Mohamed Riza shared the investment potential of the Maldives, particularly in tourism and green energy, and emphasized existing opportunities for Azerbaijani companies to invest in the Maldives.

Additionally, both sides agreed to further expand cooperation through the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel