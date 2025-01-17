World Bank predicts Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2025-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The World Bank (WB) forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 2.7 percent in 2025 (unchanged from the October forecast) and 2.4 percent in 2026 (unchanged), Trend reports via the WB's Global Economic Prospects report.

According to the WB, Azerbaijan's economy grew by four percent last year.

The report notes that the growth rate in the South Caucasus will be 3.9 percent in 2025 and 3.4 percent in 2026.

To note, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan forecasts the country's GDP growth at 3.5 percent in 2025 and 2.8 percent in 2026; the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts Azerbaijan's real GDP growth at 2.7 percent in 2025, while the Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth rate at 2.6 percent in 2025, ING at 2.6 percent in 2025 and 2.8 percent in 2026.