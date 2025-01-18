ACWA Power secures landmark desalination project to tackle water demand in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. ACWA Power, a global leader in private water desalination, energy transition, and green hydrogen, has announced that its consortium with IC İÇTAŞ İNŞAAT SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. has been selected for the Caspian SWRO desalination project in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The consortium will build a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant capable of producing approximately 300,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Located at the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the plant will help address the rising demand for potable water in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. ACWA Power’s selection follows a competitive tender process under Azerbaijan’s first public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

The project will span 27.5 years, after which management will be transferred to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency. Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, expressed pride in securing the project, which supports Azerbaijan’s water supply needs and resilience to climate change. He emphasized that this achievement demonstrates ACWA Power’s global leadership in desalination and commitment to providing sustainable water solutions.

Azerbaijan has made water resource management a priority as part of its National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources, aiming to bolster water security. ACWA Power has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2019, contributing to key infrastructure projects, including the 240 MW Absheron-Khizi wind farm, and continues to drive foreign investment through public-private partnerships.