Ruben Vardanyan given 10 days to review case materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A preparatory hearing was held in the case of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen facing charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code for torture, mercenarism, violations of war laws, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other offenses, Trend reports.

Although Vardanyan was provided adequate time during the preliminary investigation to review case materials in a language he understood and prepare his defense, the court, considering his request, granted an additional 10 days for him to familiarize himself with the documents.

The prosecution did not oppose the extension, allowing the court to approve the motion.

The preparatory hearing is set to continue on January 27.

