Iran, Russia held discussions on Caucasus region – president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A range of regional matters, including the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Afghanistan, were discussed today between Iran and Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Pezeshkian noted that the development of regional cooperation was a key focus, especially considering their shared membership in significant organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS. Active participation in these organizations was emphasized by both parties.

Pezeshkian further noted that, given the current regional situation, enhancing cooperation on security issues such as combating radicalism, terrorism, and organized violence was a central point of the discussions.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia on January 17. The signing of a document regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations took place during the visit. Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement consisting of 47 clauses.

