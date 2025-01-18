Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss petroleum product trade issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed petroleum product trade issues, Trend reports via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The discussion also included joint projects in the energy sector that have been implemented so far, their results, and opportunities for cooperation in various areas.

Additionally, the parties held an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets, supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine.

Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel