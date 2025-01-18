UK Parliament draws up motion to commemorate January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Early Day Motion No. 644, which has the status of a legislative document, has been presented in the UK Parliament, Trend reports.

According to information, the motion was put forward by MP Bob Blackman.

The motion refers to the 35th anniversary of the tragedy that occurred on January 20, 1990, when Soviet troops massacred Baku.

Furthermore, the motion notes that the military intervention in Baku was a response to the popular movement for Azerbaijani independence, resulting in the deaths of around 150 civilians. This legislative document calls on members of the UK Parliament to honor the memory of the victims of that tragedy and keep these historical events in memory.

MP Bob Blackman, in the text of the motion, underlined the importance of the events, noting that the memory of the struggle of peoples for freedom and independence should remain in the hearts of people.