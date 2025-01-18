Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 2 currencies depreciated relative to January 16.
As for CBI, $1 equals 583,430 rials, and one euro is 600,118 rials, while on January 16, one euro was 597,426.
|
Currency
|
Rial on January 18
|
Rial on January 16
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
583,430
|
581,121
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
710,609
|
709,578
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
637,689
|
636,415
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
52,212
|
52,054
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
51,096
|
51,228
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
80,442
|
80,080
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,738
|
6,725
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
158,865
|
158,236
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,889,880
|
1,882,844
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,388
|
208,668
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
373,222
|
371,049
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,948
|
74,623
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,515,449
|
1,509,396
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
404,504
|
405,143
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
326,385
|
326,021
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,145
|
30,920
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
16,409
|
16,388
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,693
|
5,653
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
160,283
|
159,649
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,565
|
44,414
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
362,171
|
361,192
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
155,581
|
154,966
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,551,676
|
1,545,535
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
426,624
|
424,658
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
479,769
|
477,323
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,722
|
19,688
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
278
|
277
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
420,938
|
420,128
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
117,917
|
117,427
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,650
|
79,274
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,695,091
|
1,678,711
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
129,147
|
128,762
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
398,892
|
397,338
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
819,635
|
828,200
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
597,426
|
596,990
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,874
|
109,459
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
204,911
|
203,617
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,511
|
35,628
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,952
|
7,888
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
178,350
|
177,699
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
343,177
|
341,747
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
998,181
|
993,504
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,437
|
53,179
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
166,339
|
165,683
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
10,897
|
10,854
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 702,040 rials and $1 costs 682,518 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,918 rials, and the price of $1 totals 663,928 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 797,000–800,000 rials, while one euro is about 820,000–823,000 rials.