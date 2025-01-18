Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 18

18 January 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 2 currencies depreciated relative to January 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 583,430 rials, and one euro is 600,118 rials, while on January 16, one euro was 597,426.

Currency

Rial on January 18

Rial on January 16

1 US dollar

USD

583,430

581,121

1 British pound

GBP

710,609

709,578

1 Swiss franc

CHF

637,689

636,415

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,212

52,054

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,096

51,228

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,442

80,080

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,738

6,725

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,865

158,236

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,889,880

1,882,844

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,388

208,668

100 Japanese yens

JPY

373,222

371,049

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,948

74,623

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,515,449

1,509,396

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

404,504

405,143

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,385

326,021

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,145

30,920

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,409

16,388

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,693

5,653

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,283

159,649

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,565

44,414

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

362,171

361,192

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,581

154,966

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,551,676

1,545,535

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

426,624

424,658

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

479,769

477,323

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,722

19,688

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

420,938

420,128

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,917

117,427

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,650

79,274

100 Thai baht

THB

1,695,091

1,678,711

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,147

128,762

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,892

397,338

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,635

828,200

1 euro

EUR

597,426

596,990

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,874

109,459

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,911

203,617

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,511

35,628

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,952

7,888

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

178,350

177,699

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

343,177

341,747

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,181

993,504

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,437

53,179

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,339

165,683

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,897

10,854

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 702,040 rials and $1 costs 682,518 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,918 rials, and the price of $1 totals 663,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 797,000–800,000 rials, while one euro is about 820,000–823,000 rials.

