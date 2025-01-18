Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 2 currencies depreciated relative to January 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 583,430 rials, and one euro is 600,118 rials, while on January 16, one euro was 597,426.

Currency Rial on January 18 Rial on January 16 1 US dollar USD 583,430 581,121 1 British pound GBP 710,609 709,578 1 Swiss franc CHF 637,689 636,415 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,212 52,054 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,096 51,228 1 Danish krone DKK 80,442 80,080 1 Indian rupee INR 6,738 6,725 1 UAE dirham AED 158,865 158,236 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,889,880 1,882,844 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,388 208,668 100 Japanese yens JPY 373,222 371,049 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,948 74,623 1 Omani rial OMR 1,515,449 1,509,396 1 Canadian dollar CAD 404,504 405,143 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,385 326,021 1 South African rand ZAR 31,145 30,920 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,409 16,388 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,693 5,653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,283 159,649 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,565 44,414 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 362,171 361,192 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,581 154,966 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,551,676 1,545,535 1 Singapore dollar SGD 426,624 424,658 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 479,769 477,323 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,722 19,688 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 420,938 420,128 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,917 117,427 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,650 79,274 100 Thai baht THB 1,695,091 1,678,711 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,147 128,762 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,892 397,338 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,635 828,200 1 euro EUR 597,426 596,990 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,874 109,459 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,911 203,617 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,511 35,628 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,952 7,888 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 178,350 177,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 343,177 341,747 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,181 993,504 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,437 53,179 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,339 165,683 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,897 10,854

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 702,040 rials and $1 costs 682,518 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,918 rials, and the price of $1 totals 663,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 797,000–800,000 rials, while one euro is about 820,000–823,000 rials.