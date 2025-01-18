IsDB talks on commitments to increased climate financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Under the joint statement issued at COP29, the IsDB committed several specific actions to support ambitious climate outcomes, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The IsDB Group chairman noted that indeed, the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) announced projections for their contributions to climate action as US$ 170 billion per year by 2030, with US$ 120 for low- and middle-income countries.

"Under the joint statement issued at COP29, the IsDB committed several specific actions to support ambitious climate outcomes. At IsDB Group we set an ambitious target to allocate 35% of our total commitment to climate finance by 2025, with a significant portion dedicated to adaptation and resilience. In 2023, 46% of the Bank's total approvals were directed towards climate action, demonstrating a robust and increased ambitious commitment to low carbon and climate resilient initiatives. We fully aligned our sovereign operations with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, ensuring that our financial flows support low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways," Al Jasser said.

He pointed out that for Innovative Financial Instrument through Islamic Finance Capital Market IsDB will continue to leverage its Sustainable Finance Framework to issue green and sustainable Sukuk, mobilizing resources for climate-friendly projects.

"We will enhance our efforts to provide technical assistance and build the capacity of our member countries to develop and implement effective climate action plans. We will moreover strengthen our partnerships and collaboration with other MDBs, international organizations, and the private sector players to mobilize additional resources and expertise for climate action. These commitments reflect our dedication to driving meaningful and transformative change in member countries, supporting their efforts to achieve sustainable development and resilience in the face of climate change," added the IsDB Group chairman.

