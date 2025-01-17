Arayik Harutyunyan apologizes to Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. On January 17, an open trial commenced in Azerbaijan addressing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes such as waging a war of aggression, genocide, forced displacement of populations, persecution, torture, military robbery, and other violations. The charges also encompass actions by the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic," established by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied territories, and its illegal armed formations, Trend reports.

During the proceedings, war criminal Arayik Harutyunyan expressed regret for his statement made during the 44-day war, in which he claimed responsibility for missile strikes on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

“There is an opinion among the Azerbaijani people that I gave this order. However, this decision was not made by me. Yes, I did make a statement about this. Now I regret my statement and ask for forgiveness. I had neither the right nor the authority to express my opinion. Why I made this statement then, I explained in my testimony during the investigation,” Harutyunyan stated.

The trial has been adjourned until January 21 for further proceedings.