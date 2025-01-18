Potential and number of diplomats of Organization of Turkic States to be enhanced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The plans related to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) also include increasing the number of diplomats, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend reports.

“Every year our activities on the agenda of the OTS become more diverse. Today, the organization has turned into a completely new force. Among the plans is to increase the capacity of the Secretariat and the number of its diplomats.

Formation of the Institute of Permanent Representatives under the Secretariat will give additional dynamics to the work of the organization,” he added.