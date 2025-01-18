Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 18 January 2025 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye's cooperation with Azerbaijan stands unaffected by time and circumstances - FM

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Türkiye's cooperation with Azerbaijan does not depend on time and place, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on 18 January, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has been alongside Türkiye in difficult times.

“We will continue on the same path and make every effort to further develop our relations. We need to work harder to reach our trade target of $15 billion.

We want the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project to start functioning as soon as possible,” Fidan added.

