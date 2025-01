Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 48.5 manat, or $28.5 (1.06 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 66.5 manat, or $39 (1.48 percent), compared to last week's figure, settling at 4,572 manat ($2,689).

Gold ounce value change January 6 4,480 manat ($2,635) January 13 4,566 manat ($2,685) January 7 4,484 manat ($2,639) January 14 4,545 manat ($2,673) January 8 4,500 manat ($2,645) January 15 4,548 manat ($2,676) January 9 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 16 4,585 manat ($2,697) January 10 4,541 manat ($2,671) January 17 4,614 manat ($2,714) Weekly average 4,505 manat ($2,650) Weekly average 4,572 manat ($2,689)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 0.89 manat, or 52 cents (1.74 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 51.4 manat ($30.2), which is 0.78 percent or 0.39 manat (23 cents) more than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change January 6 50.24 manat ($29.5) January 13 51.38 manat ($30.2) January 7 51.07 manat ($30.04) January 14 50.48 manat ($29.69) January 8 51.06 manat ($30.03) January 15 50.68 manat ($29.8) January 9 51.2 manat ($30.1) January 16 52.16 manat ($30.68) January 10 51.4 manat ($30.2) January 17 52.28 manat ($30.7) Weekly average 51 manat ($30) Weekly average 51.4 manat ($30.2)

Besides, this week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went down by 42.38 manat ($24.9), or 2.59 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum hiked by 0.86 manat, or 51 cents (0.05 percent), reaching 1,612 manat ($948.24) compared to last week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change January 6 1,590 manat ($935.29) January 13 1,638 manat ($963.5) January 7 1,598 manat ($940) January 14 1,633 manat ($960.59) January 8 1,611 manat ($947) January 15 1,594 manat ($937.6) January 9 1,623 manat ($954.7) January 16 1,601 manat ($941.7) January 10 1,635 manat ($961.7) January 17 1,595 manat ($938.2) Weekly average 1,612 manat ($948.24) Weekly average 1,612 manat ($948.24)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 16 manat ($9.4) or one percent this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 2.23 percent, or 35 manat ($20.59), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,611 manat ($947.6).

Palladium ounce value change January 6 1,563 manat ($919) January 13 1,617 manat ($951) January 7 1,569 manat ($922.9) January 14 1,612 manat ($922.9) January 8 1,571 manat ($925.85) January 15 1,599 manat ($940.59) January 9 1,574 manat ($925.88) January 16 1,628 manat ($957.6) January 10 1,602 manat ($942) January 17 1,600 manat ($941) Weekly average 1,576 manat ($927) Weekly average 1,611 manat ($947.6)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel