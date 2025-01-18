Azerbaijan offers assistance to Syria in various directions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan is currently offering assistance to Syria in various directions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

“Last year Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Syria. Currently, we are assisting them in various directions. We will assist depending on their choice.

It is important for Syria to fully fit into the system of international relations. We are ready to assist in this direction as well,” Bayramov noted.