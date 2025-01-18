Türkiye set to host trilateral FM meeting with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Foreign ministers will hold a meeting in Türkiye to implement the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan format in 10 days, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, Trend reports.

The minister noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye cover a wide range of areas.

"Various steps are being taken to further expand these relations. The ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye maintain close contact. Despite the intense meetings, new topics for discussion arise each time.

The number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan is increasing. Special attention should be given to the growing activity of Turkish companies in the territories liberated from occupation," Bayramov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel