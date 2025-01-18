Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Türkiye see great potential for co-op in supplying green energy to Europe - minister

Economy Materials 18 January 2025 14:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Türkiye see great potential for co-op in supplying green energy to Europe - minister

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. There is a very great potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the delivery of green energy to the European market, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the project's completion last year to expand the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and the expansion of the Baku seaport's capacities create serious grounds for the Middle Corridor to operate with even greater potential.

